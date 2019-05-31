Cloak & Dagger Showrunner Confirms the Classic Romance Is Finally Unfolding

The two titular characters from the Cloak & Dagger comics have long been romantically involved with one another. They’re easily one fo the more classic couples from Marvel Comics. That said, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger TV series on Freeform has really taken its time with this love story, with the couple still just friends through the majority of two seasons. However, at the very end of Thursday night’s Season 2 finale, hints were finally planted that they might think of each other as something more, and showrunner Joe Pokaski went on to confirm that the relationship is about to take a big step forward.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the Season 2 finale of Cloak & Dagger! Continue reading at your own risk…

In the final scene of the Season 2 finale, Tandy and Tyrone are seen on a bus leaving New Orleans, heading to what appears to be Los Angeles (and setting up that talked-about Runaways crossover). Before the bus starts moving, the duo share a very intimate moment in which Ty basically says there isn’t anything they can’t do as long as they have each other. Tandy takes his hand and they ride off into the night together.

This certainly made it feel as though the relationship was starting to take shape, and Pokaski confirmed as much when we spoke with him about the events of the finale.

“Yeah, I think that’s exactly it,” Pokaski said when asked if this moment was a stepping stone toward a romantic relationship. “I think we have been tremendously patient, some people on Twitter would say to a fault. If I, I always say that there is something, one of the most strongest feelings I have is that Tandy and Tyrone, where they should be romantically, and I think that we want to start moving in that direction, or at least exploring it, realizing it’s a bad idea has happened from time to time.”

After the episode, Pokaski confirmed to the shippers online that “Tyrandy” is very much a real thing. He tweeted that the door to their love story has now been “unlocked.”

Cloak & Dagger hasn’t yet been renewed for a third season, but it would be surprising to see the show get cut at this point, especially after that eventful finale. When and if Season 3 arrives, there will be a lot more to Tandy and Ty’s story as they go on the run.

What did you think of the Cloak & Dagger Season 2 finale? Let us know in the comments!