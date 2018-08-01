‘Cloak & Dagger’ Season 2 Key Art Teases Classic Comics Vigilante

Cast and crew from Freeform‘s Cloak & Dagger took the stage in Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this evening to announce the show has been renewed for a second season. Along with the ten episode renewal order, Freeform released a piece of key art in addition to a quick season two teaser video.

WARNING: Some people not caught up on Cloak & Dagger may be spoiled by content ahead. Proceed with caution if you’re not caught up.

After her boyfriend’s murder in the most recent episode, it’s pretty safe to say Detective Brigid O’Reilly (Emma Lahana) isn’t in the best of places. With the season two art and teaser teasing that the second season “will be mayhem,” it’s practically confirmed that O’Reilly will break bad by the time season two rolls around, adopting the name Mayhem — the comic-accurate moniker for her vigilante alter-ego.

O’Reilly’s first comic appearance came in Cloak and Dagger #1 (1983) as she served as a police detective in Manhattan. Although she was killed by the end of the first volume, O’Reilly was reanimated — ah, comics — before she picked up the Mayhem name in Cloak and Dagger Vol. 2 #5.

Upon being reborn, O’Reilly picked up a unique batch of powers, including being able to secrete venomous gas from her pores. Using this to her advantage to dispatch of crime lords and drug dealers, Mayhem also grew talon-like fingernails so that she can scratch her victims and get the gas in the bloodstreams of her opponents. Mayhem’s gas can also dissipate Dagger’s knives upon contact and Mayhem has been seen to levitate and fly through her several appearances.

The video teasers includes some green coloring before being shredded by claws, seemingly confirming both Mayhem’s gas and talon powers.

Earlier in the season, Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski hinted that the show was building towards more comic-accurate portrayals. Pokaski told ComicBook.com that it isn’t just the villains that they are building to, but the Cloak and Dagger of comics as well.

“We’re surprised that when we got to kind of adapting for television that we wanted to start in a slightly different place, but with every episode and even as we start talking about episodes beyond the first season,” he said. “Now we’re slowly building towards that Cloak and Dagger of the comics, but I don’t think we could have started right away with that imagery or even with their relationship.

As for Cloak & Dagger, it was a no-brainer for Freeform to renew. According to the network, Cloak & Dagger was the network’s number one series debut in two and a half years, accumulating over 4.4 million viewers as of this week.

New episodes of Cloak & Dagger are on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Freeform.