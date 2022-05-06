9 Marvel Cameos We Need to See in Doctor Strange 2

There are a ton of secrets surrounding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness heading into its release. The only thing that doesn't seem to be a secret is just how many secrets are being kept! Given the nature of the multiverse and the vague teases we've seen from the trailers, we know a lot is about to go down, we just don't know exactly what it is that's about to happen. That's not just true of the story of Doctor Strange 2, but it also applies to which actors and characters actually populate the cast list. The main players are set, but this will likely be Marvel Studios' most cameo-filled adventure, with the opportunity for exciting appearances lurking around just about every corner. The near-confirmations of Patrick Stewart's Professor X in the trailers have opened the door for legacy Marvel stars to appear, especially after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield played such substantial roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It seems at this point that the possibilities for cameos in Doctor Strange are quite literally endless. We could see classic Marvel movie returns. We could see live-action Marvel debuts. There could even be some popular fan castings coming to fruition in the next week. There's no way to know for sure just yet. That said, there's nothing wrong with taking some guesses. So we thought we'd take a stab at it, breaking down nine cameos we'd love to see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Any X-Men Character Not Named Charles Xavier (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier is a perfect fit for any version of an on-screen Illuminati and the kind of hype just his voice can create explains why Marvel has already pulled back just a little bit of the curtain regarding his involvement. It's a great hook, but it doesn't do a whole lot in the way of setting up the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not that a new Doctor Strange movie needs to set up the X-Men, but this does feel like a great place to at least get that ball rolling. Deadpool has been the Mutant character most often theorized for an appearance, but we all know just how wild fans would go for one last glimpse at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. If Marvel plans on bringing a previous X-Men actor over to the MCU on a more permanent basis, let's keep our fingers crossed for Michael Fassbender.

Jonathan Majors as Kang (or one of his variants) (Photo: Marvel Studios) In building towards his eventual two-movie showdown with the Avengers, Thanos appeared in all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, establishing his important and imposing presence. Kang should get the same treatment, especially because he's being played by the force of nature known as Jonathan Majors. Even if building Kang up weren't a priority for the MCU, are they really going to make an entire movie about the dangers of Marvel's multiverse and NOT include the villain who rules entire realities? It makes too much sense.

Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider (Photo: Sony Pictures) Let's get weird. People have been begging for Ghost Rider in the MCU for about as long as the MCU has existed. Cage obviously wouldn't be the Ghost Rider that gets utilized heavily in the franchise moving forward, but it would be a weird and fun nod to Marvel films of the past to see him for a short scene. And let's be honest, it's never not a good idea to include Nic Cage in something.

Gabriel Luna as Ghost Rider (Photo: Marvel) We got weird, now let's get realistic. Robbie Reyes is a fantastic take on the Ghost Rider that not only allows for an interesting story, but also provides opportunities to include past Ghost Riders like Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch. Gabriel Luna was fantastic in his portrayal of Robbie in Agents of SHIELD, so much so that he was supposed to have an entire series to himself. Unfortunately, Luna's Ghost Rider was one of the biggest victims of Marvel Studios' TV takeover. The man loves the character and deserves another chance to bring him to life. He could be a mainstay in the MCU for years to come.

John Krasinski as Reed Richards The Illuminati is confirmed to have a role in Multiverse of Madness. Fantastic Four is on the horizon and likely represents the next film franchise within the MCU. It seems unlikely this movie would include no mention of Reed whatsoever. John Krasinski is the name most often associated with Reed Richards and he's clearly the guy fans want to see in the role. Doctor Strange provides a great opportunity for his debut. Even if Krasinski only plays the Illuminati Reed, and not the one featured in the Fantastic Four films going forward, folks would be happy to see him.

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man (Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing) There's no reason for Spider-Man to be in the Doctor Strange sequel, but his opportunity just seems to fun to pass up. Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire changed the entire landscape of superhero movies together with their Spider-Man trilogy, and Doctor Strange 2 marks Raimi's first time back in the superhero blockbuster space since hanging up his webs. Raimi could've easily shot a short scene between Maguire and Cumberbatch on the Spider-Man: No Way Home set, keeping there from being an uproar about the former Spider-Man star being in yet another Marvel movie. It would be such a joy to see that actor and director back together again, even if just for a moment.

Bruce Campbell as Anybody (Photo: Sony Pictures) Speaking of people from Sam Raimi films appearing in his new Marvel effort, there's no way Bruce Campbell doesn't have a cameo in Multiverse of Madness, right? Campbell and Raimi are close friends, having worked together on the entire Evil Dead franchise, which effectively launched both of their careers. Raimi made a running joke out of using Campbell in the Spider-Man films, having him cameo as a different character in each movie. It would be a bit of a shock if Campbell didn't appear in Doctor Strange 2 in some form or fashion.

Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Would it be a story about the multiverse without some kind of appearance from the Watcher? He sees all that goes on and, despite a promise not to interfere, finds himself involved in these adventures quite often. We know What If...? is canon to the MCU, and that some of the animated characters will be making live-action debuts in Multiverse of Madness. Why not bring in Jeffrey Wright's Watcher to help fill in information and bridge some gaps? This film is going to need a lot of exposition and there are few people that can make wordy information dumps sound cooler than Wright.