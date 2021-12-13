ComicBook CRAM Presents Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Marvel Multiverse is about to break wide open and bring back some familiar faces with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, ComicBook CRAM is here to help prepare you with everything you need to know!. As Tom Holland wraps up his first trilogy with Marvel Studios, he will be facing iconic villains from the Spidey franchise including Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx as Electro. And even though we think we know everything to expect in Sony’s latest foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are still tons of surprises that will likely take the breath from even the most prepared Spider-Man fans.

Holland is returning under to play Peter Parker alongside franchise co-stars Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned — and the trio will be joined by Spidey’s Avengers: Infinite War ally Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But this Marvel crossover only gets more impressive with the returns of actors from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man series, including Foxx, Dafoe, and the iconic Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus.

While there are plenty of rumors surrounding this film, especially about the returns of previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as well as the revival of Marvel’s Daredevil with Charlie Cox reportedly returning, there are still tons of comics, influences, and deep dives that every fan would love to know about. From the classic soundtracks of the previous films to the controversial storylines from the pages of Marvel comic books, our experts are here to tell you everything you need to know about Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com all week as we gear up for the release of the latest Spider-Man movie and look back on Peter Parker’s legacy, and read on to see all of our amazing coverage of Spider-Man: No Way Home!

