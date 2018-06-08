Save 50% On Nearly Every Digital Marvel Comic Imaginable

Marvel Comics fans only have until June 11th to take advantage of a massive deal on digital Marvel comics that’s happening over at Amazon’s Comixology right now. Basically, you can slash 50% off their entire collection of Marvel comics this weekend using the code MARVEL50 at checkout. The only exclusions are titles released after May 22nd as well as Max and Icon comics.

You can shop the entire sale right here. The homepage for the sale provides some great options if you’re looking for a place to start. Needless to say, having this many choices can be a bit overwhelming.

The other big Marvel merch news happening today comes from Vans. They have finally launched their much hyped Marvel footwear and apparel collection, and you can shop it all right here in styles for men, women, and kids. Thankfully, the footwear options are priced similarly to their standard styles, which means that adult sizes run in the $65 to $75 range and sandals are $24 to $40 (customs run in the $100 range). Plus, shipping is free on all orders!

Personally, I’m fond of the low-top options as well as the high-tops for Black Panther and Captain Marvel. The Deadpool high-tops are especially awesome, which may be why Vans kept them a surprise until launch day. The entire shoe lineup is pretty fantastic if I’m honest, though the apparel options are a bit uninspired – and pricey at that. Still, we’re here for the shoes, and Vans certainly delivered some fun styles here. At the moment, stock on the collection seems solid, but it’s probably a good idea to snag your favorites while you can – especially if you have a common shoe size. If you’re interested in customs, you can check those out here.

Finally, Miles Morales’ Spider-Man just got an awesome hoodie based on his comic book appearances that’s available to pre-order right here for $58.99 with free shipping. The hoodie is a pullover design with a high quality print that extends around the back. It also features a drawstring hood and sleeve cuffs as well as the standard two front pockets. Keep in mind that pre-order quantities are extremely limited on these, so grab one in your size (S-XXL) now if you want to guarantee that yours will be among the first batch that will be shipped in October.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.