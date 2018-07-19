ComiXology is Running a Massive Sale on Digital Comics for SDCC

Lots of awesome products are released for San Diego Comic-Con, but many of them are exclusives that aren’t available outside of the show (without huge markups anyway). Fortunately, ComiXology is hooking all comic book fans up with something that they can actually buy – digital comics at huge discounts.

You can find the entire lineup of ComiXology sales for SDCC right here, but some of the highlights include:

Videos by ComicBook.com

60% off 30 popular DC collections when you use the code DC60 at checkout (ends 7/19)

Huge discounts on over 400 Marvel collections (ends 7/26)

Buy one, get one free deal on 12 popular Image titles when you use the code IMAGE at checkout (ends 7/26)

Big discounts on 24 Dark Horse titles (ends 7/23)

Big discounts on 15 My Hero Academia titles (ends 723)

Valant sale on a whopping 1,369 titles (ends 8/2)

50% off several Shonen Jump manga titles (Dragon Ball. One Piece, Death Note, One Punch Man and more – ends 7/23)

Head on over to ComiXology and shop all of the deals while you can.

As noted earlier, many of the products released for SDCC are exclusive to the show, but there are a few exceptions. Funko Pops are one of them. If you’re interested in adding some SDCC shared exclusive Pop figures to your collection, click here and get shopping before it’s too late. Other SDCC exclusives that can be ordered outside of the show an be had at places like Entertainment Earth, ThinkGeek, and Gamestop.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.