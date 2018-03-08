Square Enix’s Cyclops Figure Channels Nintendo’s Captain Falcon

Have you ever wished that the X-Men looked more like ’90s video game icons? No? Okay… Well either way, Square Enix is here to hook you up.

The collectible company recently unveiled their next Marvel Universe figure, which brings Scott Summers/Cyclops into the fold. The 10-inch figure shows Cyclops in a sort of blue-and-yellow battle armor outfit — one that bares a coincidental resemblance to Captain Falcon, the mascot of the F-Zero racing game series.

The figure, which you can check out photos of in our gallery below, will come with interchangeable face parts, multiple sets of interchangeable sets, and a special effect that mimics Cyclop’s optic blast (which, by the way, technically isn’t heat vision).

While Cyclops’ comic standing is currently a little confusing, fans will get to see him on the big screen next in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. While details are still somewhat slim about the upcoming film, it will reportedly see Scott being very loyal to Jean Grey (Sophie Turner).

“That relationship, his being willing to kill or die for her, is a huge part of the emotional core of the movie.” director Simon Kinberg said in an interview late last year. “It also makes Scott start to have to become a leader.”

Based off of a report in Hobby Search, the Square Enix Cyclops figure is set to be released in June of this year, and will retail around $145 USD. ComicBook.com will provide you with a more official link when it comes about.