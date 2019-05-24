Is Marvel Teasing a New Daredevil Identity?

The newest run of Daredevil has put Matt Murdock through quite the ringer, and the series’ latest solicitation puts a whole new twist on that. Marvel recently released a synopsis for the series’ ninth issue, which is expected to come out in August. The description, which you can check out below, doesn’t tease too much, other than that “there’s a new Daredevil in town”, and Matt Murdock does not know who it is.

“DAREDEVIL #9

CHIP ZDARSKY (W)

LALIT KUMAR SHARMA (A)

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Bring on the Bad Guys Variant Cover by TBA

• There’s a new DAREDEVIL in town, and Matt Murdock has no idea who it is!

• Neither does Cole North, the tough-as-nails detective who’s been hot on the Guardian Devil’s trail for weeks.

• Can Matt Murdock truly live a life without Daredevil? Can Cole?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99″

On the surface, it certainly sounds like a new character will be suiting up as the Man Without Fear, but it sounds like things are much more nuanced than that. Series writer Chip Zdarsky recently took to Twitter to flat out deny that sort of speculation, warning readers not to “fall for the hype”.

Here’s the deal: don’t fall for the hype. We’re telling a story and it’s NOT about “who lives?! who dies?! who shall don the horns??” Issue 6 is out next week. It’s a different Daredevil story. — Let’s Talk Chip Zdarsky (@zdarsky) May 23, 2019

Either way, it won’t be surprising if these future issues take a pretty big toll on Matt, considering how things have gone so far. In the past couple of issues, Matt has been put in a pretty surprising conflict with The Punisher, which recently culminated in him appearing to “quit” as Daredevil. So while it’s unclear what this “new Daredevil” will mean for the series, it’s safe to assume that his emotional growth will continue.

“Things can’t be business as usual no matter how badly Matt wants them to be,” Zdarsky said when the series reboot was announced. “That was in my head from my first conversations with Charles [Soule] about the book. The character’s been put through a lot over the years, but I think ‘The Death of Daredevil’ is going to be a real ‘come to God’ moment for Matt. What does that look like? What will he become? This series is going to be about big questions and finding answers in strange places.”

“I’ve always loved the various tonal takes on Daredevil, but for this run I’ve decided to really go deep on the realities of being a vigilante in this world,” Zdarsky added. “Out of all the main Super Heroes, Daredevil has felt like the one you could do that with.”

Daredevil #9 will debut in store in August of this year.