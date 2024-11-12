Disney+ 2025 Trailer Reveals New Look At Daredevil, Andor, Ironheart & More

A new trailer for Disney+’s 2025 output offers new looks at a slew of shows, including Daredevil: Born Again, Star Wars: Andor, and Ironheart. While Disney has already laid out what Marvel fans can look forward to over the next 13 months, there is still plenty to get excited for from other properties. Also keep in mind that Disney+ subscribers also have access to Hulu for a wider range of choices. From returning series to brand-new shows, Marvel and Star Wars fans will be eating good come 2025. Disney+’s new trailer is provides a look at the new and returning favorites.

One of the first shows featured in the Disney+ 2025 trailer is Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart, reprising her role from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Next up is Season 4 of the Hulu original The Bear and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, premiering in December. As far as other big franchises go, we have Goosebumps: The Vanishing premiering January 2025 on Disney+, Alien: Earth on Hulu/Disney+, the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again, Glen Powell as a disgraced college quarterback in Chad Powers, Season 2 of Andor, the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu/Disney+, and Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

All of the Marvel shows premiering on Disney+ in 2025

On the small screen, there’s What If.. ? Season 3 on December 22nd, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, 2025; Daredevil: Born Again on March 4, 2025, Ironheart on June 24th, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, 2025; Marvel Zombies in October 2025, and Wonder Man in December 2025. Four of these are animated series, with the other three live-action. There’s also the Disney+ debut of Deadpool & Wolverine on November 12th.

Marvel previously said it was scaling back the amount of content it was putting out in theaters and on Disney+, but 2025 looks to be a departure from that mandate. We are back to three Marvel movies landing in theaters in 2025: Captain America: Brave New World on February 14, 2025; Thunderbolts* on May 2, 2025; and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025.