Marvel has announced its plans for New York Comic Con 2024, including panels, sneak peeks, and themed booths from Marvel Television (Daredevil: Born Again), Marvel Animation (Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man), Marvel Comics (Amazing Spider-Man, All-New Venom and Fantastic Four), and Marvel Games (Marvel Contest of Champions and the upcoming Marvel/Magic: The Gathering collaboration). The convention, which runs Oct. 17th—20th, returns to the Javits Center in Hell's Kitchen, setting of the upcoming Daredevil revival on Disney+.

The Marvel booth (#2153) on the convention floor will feature a display of costumes from Daredevil: Born Again and a photo opp from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which swings onto Disney+ later this year before Born Again arrives in 2025. Fans can also try a hands-on demo of Marvel Contest of Champions, the mobile game celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and be the first to get a look at Marvel in Magic the Gathering trading card game, which is set to host its own panel on Friday, Oct. 18th.

From Marvel Comics, the publisher's Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, VP of Digital Media & Creative Strategy Ryan Penagos (a.k.a. Agent M), and writer Ryan North (Fantastic Four) will be on hand to preview the future of the Marvel Universe.

Marvel's First Family will be in the spotlight alongside the future of the new Ultimate line — which includes Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man and Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's The Ultimates — the One World Under Doom event centered on Doctor Doom as the new Sorcerer Supreme, and the just-announced X-Men vs. Uncanny X-Men crossover, the first major event of the X-Men: From the Ashes relaunch.

A second Marvel Comics panel will tease the Spider-Verse corner of the Marvel Universe, including the epic 8 Deaths of Spider-Man storyline coming to Joe Kelly's run on Amazing Spider-Man (launching in November) and Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez's All-New Venom (launching in December), a street-level relaunch that sees a mystery host bond with the symbiote as the new Lethal Protector after the events of Venom War.

See the full Marvel NYCC 2024 schedule below.

Thursday, October 17th

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET, Room 409

This is it, True Believers, the biggest comics panel of the weekend! Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, VP of Digital Media & Creative Strategy Ryan Penagos, AKA Agent M, and other Marvel guests including writer Ryan North (FANTASTIC FOUR) are here to give fans a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes-including the thrilling adventures of Marvel's First Family, the newest milestones of mutantkind, the future of the Ultimate line, and more!

PLUS: What does the future hold for the Marvel Universe now that Doctor Doom has become the Sorcerer Supreme? Attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

Friday, October 18th

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game LIVE! Ft. Glass Cannon Network

2:45 – 4:45 PM ET, Room 408

Join the Glass Cannon Network and their special guests as they smash, clobber, and thwip their way through an exciting and hilarious adventure that you won't want to miss.

Saturday, October 19th

Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

2:00 – 3:00 PM ET, Room 405

Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen! Join Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and very special surprise mighty Marvel guests as they discuss their mutual love for all things Marvel Comics, alongside some other surprise guests. It's a behind-the-scenes trip through House of Ideas storytelling, including insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes behind upcoming and past projects! Following the discussion, fans will receive an exclusive giveaway comic.

Sunday, October 20th

Spotlight on Ryan Meinerding

12:15 – 1:15 PM ET, Room 1B02

Join Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding as he takes you behind the scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his brand-new book, The Art of Ryan Meinerding (Abrams; October 1, 2024, written by Paul Terry and Tara Bennett). Meinerding will share unprecedented insight into his creative process and never-before-seen work-in-progress character designs and illustrations spanning over 15 years of Marvel Studios' movies. Authors Paul Terry and Tara Bennett will moderate.

Women of Marvel

12:30 – 1:30 PM ET, Room 409

The Women of Marvel Panel returns to New York Comic Con! Talent from across the Marvel Universe assemble to talk about breaking in as a creative, building a career in nerd spaces, how fandom has changed, and being a part of Marvel's 85-year legacy, while teasing what's next-including a behind-the-scenes look at the women-led X-titles starring Marvel's mightiest mutants! Plus, be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway.

Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends

2:00 – 3:00 PM ET, Room 405

Webheads, gather to discover what's on the horizon for Spider-Man, Venom, and the entire Spider-Verse! This November, Doctor Doom will grant Peter Parker eight extra lives to face an evil god... but will they be enough? The AMAZING SPIDER-MAN epic, "8 Deaths of Spider-Man," is upon us and you don't want to miss this panel for the latest scoop.

PLUS: Learn about the finale and aftermath of Symbiotic saga VENOM WAR-including the new ongoing series spinning out of it, ALL-NEW VENOM! VP & Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, and a host of extraordinary Marvel talent including writer Joe Kelly (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) will reveal never-before-seen art, thrilling announcements, and more! And be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway.