Daredevil: Born Again Star Teases Return to Iconic Location

It looks like the Man Without Fear may return to the Big Apple. All three seasons of Daredevil were filmed in and around New York, largely due to Marvel Television's budgetary restrictions. Now, it appears Marvel Studios may be keeping the spirit when it begins to film Daredevil: Born Again at some point next year.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox took to D23 Expo earlier this month to share his excitement in reuniting with longtime colleague Vincent D'Oonofrio. Not only that, but Cox said Born Again would film in New York during the reunion.

"Vincent, my dear, dear friend and arch nemesis.There's gonna be a day, at some point in the future, where I'm going to be in New York. I'm going to show up to work, put on my costume, and I'm going to walk on set with him," Cox told ScreenRant at D23. "That is going to be a momentous occasion. I'm emotional just thinking about it. We haven't had that since we shot the scene at the end of season three, where there's the big fight and emotional dialogue that we have. We haven't been on set together since then."

The Kevin Feige-led outfit has traditional filmed on sound stages in Atlanta or London in an attempt to shroud films and shows in secrecy. Hawkeye did, however, filming briefly on outdoors sets in New York.

Both Cox and D'Onofrio are rumored to be in Marvel's upcoming Echo series, which means judging by Cox's comments, the two didn't share any scenes during photography. The series wrapped earlier this month. Because of that, Cox added it's been way too long since filming as the character.

"So, it's going to be six years. I can't wait for that moment to be with that lovely man, on set, going back in deep into these characters and making great stories," Cox added.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!