Major ‘Daredevil’ Character Returns

An important figure from Matt Murdock’s past has stepped back into his life in the latest issue of Daredevil.

SPOILERS for Daredevil #609 by Charles Soule and Phil Noto follow.

Daredevil #609 kicks off the “Death of Daredevil” story arc that will bring writer Charles Soule’s three-year run on Daredevil to a close.

The issue opens with Matt Murdock in the hospital recovering from being hit by a truck while rescuing a young boy from the same fate. While stuck in his own mind trying to recover, Matt sees his old sensei, Stick. Stick reminds Matt that he was trained to be a fighter.

After he wakes up, Matt has a change of perspective. The near-death experience leaves him with the realization that he could die at any moment on any day, and not just while in combat with some supervillain. He adopts the new motto, “All I have left is the time I have left” and commits to the idea the he “can’t waste any of it.”

This leads him to some rash decision making. He meets with Frank McGee, Reader, and Cypher, the team he has helping him investigate the Kingpin’s fraudulent victory in the New York City mayoral election. Matt realizes their mission is not an investigation but a war and that it is time for his team to stop behaving like the police and start acting like the vigilantes they are. He also realizes that he can’t continue to keep secrets from his allies, and so he reveals his secret identity to them.

On his way back to his home, Daredevil has another scary moment when he’s attacked by a mysterious new would-be assassin dressed is religious looking garments and using bone weapons. Daredevil doesn’t recognize the assailant but assumes he has been hired been Kingpin. He talks tough and the assassin leaves, but Daredevil knows that he’s in no shape to have fought this new foe. He realizes he narrowly evaded death once again and heads home.

He’s struck by a familiar scent when he opens his door. He realizes that it belongs to another assassin, but one he is more intimately familiar with:

Elektra Natchios is back, and even though he knows it’s a terrible idea, Matt immediately gets close to her. For all he knows, Elektra has been sent by Kingpin to kill him, but Matt can’t help himself and his new “carpe diem” attitude leaves him with little reason to care.

Daredevil #609 is on sale now.