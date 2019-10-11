Daredevil Showrunner Erik Oleson Takes Over Amazon’s Carnival Row

After an acclaimed season of Daredevil, writer supreme Erik Oleson has found his next project. According to a new report from Deadline, the fan-favorite genre writer is joining Amazon’s Carnival Row as executive producer and showrunner. He takes over for the departing Marc Guggenheim, who’s currently hard at work serving as an architect for The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event crossover. Also departing is Travis Beecham — the co-creator of Carnival Row alongside Rene Echevarria. Though he won’t be leading the day-to-day operations within the show’s writers room, Guggenheim is still expected to serve as a story consultant.

Despite a first season divisive among critics, Amazon renewed Carnival Row for a second season in July, of which production has already begun. The report suggests production will continue through the showrunner transition, though a hiatus may soon be put in place for Oleson to “put his stamp” on the sophomore outing’s latest episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. Bloom also produces. Oleson’s gig is the first major project under the writer’s first-look deal he signed with Amazon in March.

“I want to tell the kind of stories that I love: stories that have great characters, thrilling concepts and epic backdrops, but are about something meaningful. Stories which allow an audience to think and feel rewarded for watching,” Oleson said in a statement originally announcing his deal. “Amazon is a perfect home for these stories, and I’m psyched to work alongside the entire Amazon Studios team.”

It’s unclear what impact, if any, Oleson’s new gig will have on the potential future of Daredevil. Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb has previously gone on record saying he’d be surprised if the show didn’t return in some fashion. As it stands now, the most recent reports suggest no other streamers or networks have the availability to use the characters in Netflix‘s canceled Marvel shows for a full two years from the moment the streamer pulled the plug on the properties.

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix. The first season of Carnival Row is now available on Amazon.

What’d you think of Oleson’s take on Daredevil? Have you binged the first season of Carnival Row yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!