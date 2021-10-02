Daredevil Fans Are Hyped After Marvel Reboot Rumors

Rumors of a Daredevil reboot are exploding on social media and the fans are having a field day. A report from Daniel Richtman is making the rounds and the #SaveDaredevil crowd has to be amped up by these rumors. Basically, people who loved Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vicent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk would be getting the biggest gift imaginable. If that weren’t enough, there’s talk of both Cox appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Kingpin popping up in Hawkeye. So, it would be open season for Netflix fans. Daniel Richtman has also spoken about a possible solo Daredevil project on his Patreon. Could that be another thing to look forward to in the near future? As the No Way Home trailer showed, things are going to get kind of crazy with these stories as we proceed. Check out some of the wild speculation down below:

“I hadn’t heard those rumors, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it,” Cox said to Comicbook.com last spring about a possible return as the hero. “If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor. As a fan of the Marvel movies, I’ve loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren’t able to do as much for legal reasons, I don’t know why. But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That’d be really, really cool.”

