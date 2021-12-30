Daredevil Fans Make Matt Murdock Trend as Netflix Show Surges

Daredevil fans have everyone talking about Matt Murdock on social media right now. It’s a great time to be a fan of the Netflix show as popularity has exploded gain due to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Charlie Cox’s wonderful lawyer made an appearance to help Peter Parker during the movie and audiences were delighted. If that weren’t enough, Kingpin popped up in Hawkeye recently as well. The Netflix universe is alive and well on Disney+ and there’s no telling what other elements might get incorporated into the MCU. Fans are hoping for the best, although confused about just how much of these characters have changed since their days on the other streaming service. Hawkeye’s version of Vincent D’Onofrio also seems to be causing quite a stir after the actor told Comicbook.com that his character is a straight continuation from the previous series. Check out the wildness down below:
Spider-Man star Tom Holland also talked about Cox’s cameo in his movie. It’s filled with guest stars and such, but he told Marvel.com that he enjoyed every second of working with the Daredevil actor.
“We had so much fun working with Charlie. It’s really interesting doing a scene between two Super Heroes that has no real Super Hero stuff in it. Apart from the bit when he catches the brick. It was awesome,” Holland shared. Zendaya added, “I didn’t get to be there… I was there for the behind-the-scenes watching you guys. But I didn’t get to be in it.” Holland concluded, “But it was great. I loved working with Charlie.”
