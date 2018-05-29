Fan Adds Lightsabers to the Iconic Daredevil Stairway Fight Scene

Lightsabers make everything better, including the most talked about fight scene from Daredevil Season 2, the stairwell fight.

ImmersionVFX on YouTube has taken the iconic stairwell fight scene and given everyone involved in it lightsabers and if you thought the scene was a brilliantly choreographed chain of elegant madness when it appeared in the Netflix series’ second season, then you have to check out the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video edit does an incredible job of adding the Star Wars staple weapon to the scene, not only making it look cool but making it look completely natural in a way that emphasizes just how well done the guns and fists original version is. Of course, the stairwell scene itself was something of an homage to season one’s incredible three-minute continuous single shot hallway fight scene. Season two stunt coordinator Philip Silvera said of the stairwell scene back in 2016 that it was “like the one-shot fight scene [from Season One] on crack,” a sentiment we agree with even more now that lightsabers are involved.

However, while we doubt we’ll get actual lightsabers in the upcoming third season of Daredevil. we can’t help but wonder if the series is going to double down and come up with another incredible fight scene to top the stairwell fight. Daredevil Season Three is currently in production and while very little is known about what to expect, we do know that Vincent D’Onofrio is returning as Wilson Fisk (complete with D’Onofrio teasing on social media that major things were coming) and set photos have hinted that Charlie Cox’s “Devil of Hell’s Kitchen” may very well be back in the black suit from Season One.

Daredevil Season Three doesn’t currently have an expected release date so for now, we’ll just be watching this lightsaber stairwell fight scene edit on repeat to get us hyped for what’s to come.

Daredevil’s third season is expected sometime in 2018. Marvel’s Luke Cage will be released on June 22 on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel and Netflix projects include Iron Fist Season Two, The Punisher Season Two, and Jessica Jones Season Three.