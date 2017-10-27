Kingpin Returns In ‘Daredevil’ Season 3

Vincent D’Onofrio will officially return as the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, in Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three.

“Vincent is an exceptional actor who returns with the incredible gravitas he brings to Fisk,” executive producer and Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb told Deadline.

Wilson Fisk was the primary villain of the first season of Marvel’s Daredevil. He made a surprise guest appearance in the middle of the show’s second season, interacting with the Punisher, Frank Castle, while both characters were in prison. His return in the show’s third season is another hint that season three will be inspired by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s classic Marvel Comics story “Born Again.”

The news comes alongside the announcement that Erik Olesen will take over as the series’ new showrunner in season three.

“We’re very excited how Marvel’s Daredevil develops through the creative lens and guidance of our new showrunner, Erik Oleson,” Loeb said.

Most recently, Oleson was a writer and executive producer on Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle but had previously spent a season as an executive producer on The CW’s DC Comics series Arrow.

Oleson will be taking the reins of Daredevil from Season Two showrunners Marco Ramirez and Douglas Petrie, who also served as showrunners on the crossover series Marvel’s Defenders. The series was developed for Marvel and Netflix by Drew Goddard, who left the project before it debuted and handed showrunner duties to Steven S. DeKnight.

Oleson, Loeb, Goddard, and Jim Chory will all serve as executive producers on Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three. The show is a production of Marvel Television, in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

There is currently no release date set for Marvel’s Daredevil. Marvel’s The Punisher, a spinoff of Daredevil Season Two, will premiere on November 17, 2017. The second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones will premiere in 2018, as will the second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage, meaning Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three will probably have a late 2018 or early 2019 release. Marvel’s Iron Fist has also been renewed for a second season.