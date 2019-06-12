Daredevil’s Epic One-Shot Hallway Fight isn’t Eligible for a Stunt Emmy

Netflix’s Daredevil may not be returning to future seasons, but the popular Marvel series remains popular among fans who, if they can’t somehow save the series, want to see it get the awards recognition it deserves. However, if they were hoping to see the epic one-shot hallway fight scene in contention for stunt Emmy Award, they’re going to be disappointed. It turns out, the scene isn’t eligible.

On Twitter, a fan was discussing the quality of the sequence and how it was an issue for them that the scene wasn’t on the Emmy ballot. Series showrunner Erik Oleson soon chimed in with an explanation: the scene in full was too long to be submitted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The TV Academy would only allow a three minute clip, so, unfortunately, that epic oner was not eligible to be shown for stunts consideration. — Erik Oleson (@erikoleson) June 12, 2019

“The TV Academy would only allow a three minute clip, so, unfortunately, that epic oner was not eligible to be shown for stunts consideration,” Oleson explained.

“Hallway fight” sequences were something of a staple of Daredevil. The first one, a corridor scene in season one was one, three-minute long uninterrupted camera shot of brutal fighting that thrilled fans. The season three version of that truly upped the ante with an eleven-minute sequence in the fourth episode that saw Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) have to fight his way out of an entire prison, hallway by hallway. It’s an incredibly done and intricately executed long tracking shot with impressive camera work so it’s no surprise that fans were chattering about it and sharing their disappointment about the lack of Emmy consideration, but on the other hand, Oleson’s explanation at least makes sense so it isn’t that the scene was simply ignored.

While it’s sad that the scene won’t be in consideration for a Stunt Coordination Emmy, though, the show could still get nominations in other areas. The team behind the #SaveDaredevil movement did launch a “For Your Consideration” campaign in an attempt see the show earn nominations for various categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (“Resurrection” by Erik Oleson and “Aftermath” by Sarah Streicher), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (“Blindsided” by Alex Garcia Lopez and “A New Napkin” by Sam Miller) and more.

Nomination voting for the awards began earlier this week on June 10th. Official nomination announcements will take place on July 16th, with final voting starting on August 15th. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards takes place September 22nd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

What do you think about Daredevil‘s Season 3 hallway fight scene not being Emmy eligible? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.