Daredevil Star Debunks Spider-Man: No Way Home Return Rumors

As far as unsubstantiated crazy internet rumors go, this one takes the cake. Earlier a paparazzi photo appeared on Twitter from Marvel YouTube Pelicomic, who made the claim that actress Kirsten Dunst, seen clearly in the photo, was joined by Marvel's Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll, seemingly wearing a mask. They went on to imply that the pair being seen together lent credence to the rumor/theory that perhaps they're both going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The person in the image reported to be Woll does bear a striking resemblance to her, but Woll herself replied to the viral tweet to confirm it's not her.

That’s not me. — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) August 4, 2021

Woll's confirmation that it's not her in the image had some online arguing with her that it was her, citing circumstantial evidence like ear shape of the person in question. Others were quick to point out however that Dunst has been seen photographed with this same person, sans a mask, on other occasions, and they're clearly not Deborah Ann Woll. It's a whole mess of a situation but Woll's denial should have been enough to kill it.

It's been known for some time that Spider-Man: No Way Home will have ties to the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and seemingly the fall-out of the first season of Loki which officially created the Marvel multiverse on the big screen. All this has spawned the theories that former Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be appearing in the film in addition to rumors that Charlie Cox of Marvel's Daredevil will appear in the sequel.

Given the establishment in Marvel's Loki not only of the multiverse but that "variants" of heroes exist across it, the stage has certainly been set for different versions of Spider-Man to appear as well as a new version of Cox as the man without fear. That said, the rumors have swiftly been denied at every turn.

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end," star Tom Holland previously said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me."

Even with that denial though, Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina has already confirmed that he's definitely in the movie which naturally lends credence to the rumors once again. It's an ouroboros of hearsay and vagary.