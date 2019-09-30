Daredevil Star Vincent D’Onofrio Threatens to Quit Twitter Over Harassment From Bernie Sanders Supporters

Vincent D’Onofrio has become a fan-favorite actor not only because of his iconic role as Kingpin on Daredevil, but because he’s also one of Marvel’s most accessible actors on Twitter. Now, that all might change due to harassment he says he’s been receiving from the supports of a presidential candidate. Monday afternoon, D’Onofrio tweeted at Senator Bernie Sanders (I – VT) in an attempt to get the candidate to calm his supporters down.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, D’Onofrio explains that both he and his wife have been subjected to increasing harassment from Sanders supporters over the past few days. “Yet, it is the relentless, rudeness, and inappropriate behaving toward my wife and from you real supporters Sen. Sanders that has me leaving social media,” D’Onofrio tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well @SenSanders I’m about to quit tweeter for good. I’ve had enough of the sad sad @BernieSanders @SenSanders @Solidaritybitch supporters hassling my wife and I. The next chance I get will say it again in Public. My last plea to you @SenSanders is this… — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 30, 2019

Moments after his initial Twitter thread announcing his apparent departure from the microblogging platform, D’Onofrio then tweeted Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir in an attempt for a public denouncement of the ongoing harassment. Despite being a Sanders supporter himself, D’Onofrio explains his Twitter exodus is a direct result of the harassment from fellow supporters.

3) Your campaign owes an apology to all who have been horribly attack on Social media.

I’m not talking about the fake supporters I’m talking about your real supporters who are out their behaving badly.

Shame shame shame

My last post on twitter. — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 30, 2019

Earlier this month, D’Onofrio also got into it with trolls over a “Joe Mama” joke, which we covered here.

Just last month, D’Onofrio confirmed with fans of Daredevil that he was doing whatever he could to make sure the sure was resurrected. In an interview ahead of his Twitter confirmation, the actor admits the entire cast was taken aback by Netflix’s sudden cancellation of the acclaimed show.

“[The cancellation] kind of [left] us all in this uninformed, weird place. You ask any actor on this show if they want to do it again if they had the chance and they’re going to say yes, because the experience was so fun and inventive, and the characters are so strong,” the actor told the Daily Mail in a recent interview.

“I feel the same way as everybody involved, not just the actors but the crew, and even Jeph Loeb over at Marvel, we miss it, we want to do that show.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

Where would you rank D’Onofrio’s Kingpin with all other Marvel villains? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!