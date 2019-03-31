‘Dark Phoenix’ Producer Explains How the Film is Different From ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’

WonderCon is in full swing in Anaheim, and some of the folks behind the upcoming X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, were in attendance to promote one of the last iterations of 20th Century Fox’s longstanding franchise. Hutch Parker, one of the film’s producers, spoke to Comicbook.com at the event and shared that fans can expect the movie to be different from X-Men: The Last Stand.

“This is pretty different than the third movie,” he explained. “I mean the decision here, it was really Simon [Kinberg]’s decision was to tell the Dark Phoenix story but really tell it as Jean’s story. So that was first and foremost. So it’s a much more thorough investigation of that saga of the story at that heart of the saga and much truer to Jean as a character. I think you’re right that one of the challenges was how do we balance what is in the comics in the galactic and intergalactic nature of that storyline with wanting to stay more Earth centric. And you know, we obviously made the decision to include some of that, but to keep it rooted in and around the characters we’ve come to know and love within the X-Men.”

Fans have wondered if Dark Phoenix will be similar to The Last Stand not only because they’re working with the same source material, but because the film is being written and directed by Kinberg who also wrote The Last Stand back in 2006. However, it sounds like he is making a lot of changes that could prove promising.

Dark Phoenix will potentially be the final attempt to do justice to the fan-favorite storyline before the franchise is inevitably rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kinberg previously spoke about how his movie is the end of an era and the beginning of something new.

“I see it as a new chapter,” Kinberg said at CCXP last year. “I see it as taking the franchise in a different direction tonally. And that doesn’t mean that the next one will have the same tone, it just means that the next one can have a different tone.”

Added Kinberg, “I think for many years, the X-Men, Bryan [Singer] really transformed the superhero genre in 2000 or 2001 when the first one came out. That’s almost 20 years ago. It is a long time ago. And at that time, superhero movies were not wildly popular, actually. There had been a few failures in the mid-90s, and there hadn’t been a lot of superhero movies, if any, around that time and X-Men sort of was revolutionary in its moment.”

Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7th.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.

