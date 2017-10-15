David Fincher Takes A Swipe At Marvel

There’s no arguing that Marvel Studios has had an impact on Hollywood, but one prominent director doesn’t believe it’s been a positive change.

While speaking about his new show Mindhunter in a discussion posted by Yellow King Film Boy, Oscar-nominated David Fincher spoke about how Netflix has ushered in a new wave of storytelling that isn’t possible in the current Hollywood system.

“Look, there’s a very large talent pool of people who are- don’t feel there’s much for them in terms of sustenance working for Marvel,” said Fincher, prompting the listeners to laugh. “And I think that if we can make a playground for them that is thoughtful, adult, interesting, complex, challenging stories and figure out ways to pull them into it, there’s a chance at something that isn’t lassoed and hogtied by three acts. And there’s something else that doesn’t have to be 22-minute half hour or have a cliffhanger. I think it is an exciting time.”

While his words are sure to rankle some fans, Fincher isn’t exactly wrong. Marvel Studios has established a system in which Kevin Feige is the man in control. After working with established directors and trusting their visions for the first phase of films, Feige has since shifted into allowing younger directors take over with their talented production teams.

And each movie tends to fit an aesthetic in step with all of the other Marvel movies, for better or for worse. Not every director hates it and some even thrive in it, like James Gunn and the Russo Brothers. But there are also directors such as Alan Taylor and Edgar Wright who had different experiences.

Fincher is unlikely to make a Marvel Studios or even a DC Films project any time soon, nor would he want to based on those comments.

His latest project, the Netflix series Mindhunter, just debuted on Friday. The series stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as special agents in the FBI during 1977. It explores the early days of criminal psychology and behavioral studies, with the two interviewing imprisoned serial killers to learn how they think.

Mindhunter was already renewed for a second season earlier this year.