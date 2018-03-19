Marvel Announces ‘Dazzler: X Song’

Marvel’s Dazzler is stepping out for another moment in the spotlight.

Marvel Comics has announced Dazzler: X Song, a new one-shot featuring the mutant musician Alison Blaire from Eisner-nominated writer Magdalene Visaggio (Kim & Kim) and artist Laura Braga (Captain Marvel, Superior Iron Man, Punisher).

The one-shot finds Dazzler leading a new band involved in the Brooklyn punk scene. Here’s the story summary provided by Marvel:

It’s all glitter and glamour in the underground punk scene…until Dazzler stumbles upon a part of her world that’s dangerous and violent. Now, it’s up to Dazzler to protect her dedicated Inhuman fans, even if doing so means that she has to turn to her own past for clues and answers.

“Dazzler has always been one of my favorite X-Men, and one of the most sadly underutilized,” said Visaggio in a press release. “She’s been wandering for so long, and I’m so excited to help bring her back to her musical roots and the X-family. Anyone who knows my work knows how much I love to frontline women who quite literally rock, and I hope me and Laura can bring some of that same energy and positivity to Dazzler.”

Though mostly associated with the X-Men, Dazzler has made her way through the Marvel Universe recently. For a time, she was actually traveling between universes on a mission to kill ten evil version of Professor X. After returning, she was recruited by SHIELD as a mutant liaison but was quickly incapacitated and replaced by Mystique. When she was rescued by Magneto, she joined up with Cyclops’ X-Men team but after the Secret Wars event, she became part of the all-female Avengers squad A-Force.

Dazzler was suffering from the M-Pox illness caused by the Terrigen Mists. This will be the first time fans have caught up with Alison since the Terrigen Cloud was destroyed in Inhumans vs. X-Men.

Dazzler: X Song #1 goes on sale in June. Check out Elizabeth Torque’s cover and Laura Braga’s interior art in the attached gallery.

DAZZLER: X SONG #1

Written by MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

On Sale 6/6/18

