Fox Testing ‘Deadpool 2’ With Early Screening

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel will be watched by fans for the first time as Fox is rolling out a test screening on Thursday night.

Sources have confirmed to ComicBook.com they will be watching a test screening of the upcoming sequel to Deadpool which stars Ryan Reynolds in the titular role with Josh Brolin and Zazie Beets joining as Cable and Domino, respectively. This, however, does not mean fans should expect spoilers or reviews to surface online. Test screenings require viewers to agree not to share any details, opinions, or thoughts about the movie.

For everyone else, the next look at The Untitled Deadpool Sequel will be in the form of a trailer ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther. An exact date for the next trailer has not been named but Black Panther arrives on February 16, 2018. Soon enough, Deadpool and his supporting X-Men characters will likely merge with Black Panther and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, should Disney’s attempt at purchasing Fox be finalized.

Fans hoping to catch early looks at films in test screenings can sign up to do so with services like Preview Free Movies. Those fans hoping to dodge spoilers ahead of The Untitled Deadpool Sequel‘s release should be prepared to surf social media or the Internet with an extra touch of care once the screening happens.

The first Deadpool film hit theaters over Valentine’s Day weekend in 2016. An unexpected R-rated hit, it garnered more than $130 million at the box office in its opening weekend.

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel currently enjoys a 4.14 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which puts it in the #4 spot. The Untitled Deadpool Sequel, with its updated release date, hits theaters on May 18.