Hugh Jackman Gives Reluctant Review of ‘Deadpool 2’

He didn’t really want to do it, but former Wolverine star Hugh Jackman gave fans his official review of Deadpool 2 on Friday morning. Through gritted teeth, the Australian actor said that the R-rated sequel was fantastic.

“Okay, alright, I’m gonna say this once and then delete it really quickly,” Jackman said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “Deadpool 2 is a work of genius, it is epic, it is…”

Shaking his head, Jackman finishes the video by saying, “Damn it. I can’t believe I said that.”

Wait! On second thought … I do love my @laughingmanco (subtle and shameless promo) T, so I’ll leave it. See how I did that @VancityReynolds ? @deadpoolmovie #May18 pic.twitter.com/6lOS9Yh3Gf — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 11, 2018

As fans of Fox’s X-Men franchise all know, Jackman and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds continue a playful rivalry in regards to their characters. Wolverine is the powerful, serious one, while Deadpool is the loud mouth wise-cracker. After Jackman stepped away from the role following 2017’s Logan, Reynolds has repeatedly taken to social media to get him to play Wolverine one more time, but in a Deadpool film.

Jackman still insists that he isn’t going to return, but the banter between the two remains fun for the fans.

The duo did star in one X-men film together, 2009’s critically bashed X-Men Origins: Wolverine. This was the first time Reyolds took on the role of Wade Wilson, though it wasn’t remotely the Deadpool that anyone wanted to see. The failure of the film ultimately propelled the actor’s love for the character, and helped him get the real Deadpool movie made.

Jackman’s glowing review of Deadpool 2 seems to line up with the opinions of most critics who screened the film this week. Just about everyone who has seen the movie is praising its humor and over the top antics.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters next Friday, May 18.