‘Deadpool 2’: The Juggernaut Comics Name-Dropped By Deadpool

Deadpool 2 re-introduces the Juggernaut to the X-Verse as a hulking, CG-created brute that elicits a fanboy reaction from Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds).

Upon seeing the fan-favorite X-Men villain, the Juggernaut fanboy name-drops several pivotal Juggernaut-centric comic book stories, referencing Uncanny X-Men Vol. 1 #183 (1984), Thor Vol. 1 #411 (1989), and X-Men Unlimited Vol. 1 #12 (1996).

X-Men #183, “He’ll Never Make Me Cry,” saw Russian X-Man Colossus admit to then-girlfriend Kitty Pryde he had fallen in love with the alien Zsaji during his time on Battleworld (in Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars).

Wolverine takes Colossus to a bar to talk over the breakup that left the teenaged Kitty in tears, where Wolverine catches a familiar scent: that of Cain Marko, the Juggernaut. A tipsy Colossus spills his drink on the bad guy, causing the man mountain to pick a fight with the metal-skinned mutant.

After Juggernaut hands Colossus his ass, Juggernaut leaves peacefully and Wolverine tells ally Nightcrawler their friend needed to be taught a lesson about honor.

Thor #411, “The Gentleman’s Name is Juggernaut!,” finds the unstoppable Juggernaut unleashed by Loki, leaving Thor (Eric Masterson) forced to confront the villain — only to lose the fight. The issue saw appearances from fellow Marvel superheroes Hercules and young heroes the New Warriors.

X-Men Unlimited #12, “The Once and Future Juggernaut,” finds Charles Xavier’s half-brother entombed within the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak — the same mystical gem from which Juggernaut was granted his near-invincible powers.

The character made his first live-action big screen appearance in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, where he was played by Vinnie Jones. There he was recruited by the Brotherhood of Mutants by Magneto and knocked himself out during the battle of Alcatraz when his powers were rendered inert by the power-disrupting mutant Leech.

In Deadpool 2, Juggernaut is imprisoned in mutant prison The Ice Box where he’s dubbed “the monster” in the basement. After he’s erroneously freed by Deadpool and newfound ally Domino (Zazie Beetz) during their attempted rescue of Russell (Julian Dennison), he joins forces with the flame-throwing mutant as the teen seeks vengeance against an abusive anti-mutant headmaster.

Juggernaut comes into conflict with Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), who eventually wins the hand-to-hand match with an assist from Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Yukio (Shiori Kutsuna), who electrocutes Juggernaut into submission after Colossus knocks him into a nearby pool of water.

The thug can be spotted climbing out of the water just before the end credits.

Deadpool 2 is now playing.