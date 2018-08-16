‘Deadpool 2’ Concept Art Shows Early Juggernaut Design

Deadpool 2 brought a whole slew of surprising characters to the big screen, and now we have a better idea of what one of them initially looked like.

Alexander Lozano, who worked on the art department for the first Deadpool film, recently shared a character design for the latest live-action incarnation of Juggernaut. You can check it out below.

While Lozano isn’t credited on Deadpool 2 itself, the character design bear some similarities to what was ultimately seen in the sequel. And as those who are familiar with the film know, Juggernaut made it to the big screen (again) in a pretty unique way.

“Deadpool 2 is shot for much less money than most super hero movies would be shot for,” Ryan Reynolds said in an interview earlier this year. “As with every movie, you want to finish on budget and on time, which we did, but just barely. So, we couldn’t even afford a voice for Juggernaut. The voice for Juggernaut’s me. I just did it as a temp, this sort of Brooklyn brawler kind of voice that we modulated in post, and cranked up and gave it all this bass and reverberation. We didn’t settle on that because it was quality. We settled on it because we just didn’t have any more budget left to jump in.”

“We had somebody in a gray suit, you know, performance capture, but we weren’t recording,” director David Leitch told ComicBook.com. “It was only for a reference on film. We weren’t recording mo-cap. He’s completely animated and so, we just thought, because his geometry, he’s so tall, getting performance capture onset for his physicality wasn’t effective. If it was going to be an actor where we saw his face, we would probably have done a face rig, but it wasn’t that situation. So, we had different stunt performers at different times play him as reference, but it was never a mo-cap situation.”

Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut is on digital platforms now and hits Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 21.