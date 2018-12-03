‘Deadpool 2’ Post-Credits Almost Featured Deadpool Urinating on Shatterstar’s Grave

If there are any constants in life, they are death, taxes, and the fact Wade Wilson is going to push the envelope as far as he can. Earlier today, 20th Century Fox screened Deadpool 2 for members of the Academy in an effort to lock down some Academy Award nominations.

Rob Liefeld, co-creator behind characters like Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Cable was in attendance and he shared a Facebook post which revealed that Deadpool 2 nearly had a much different post-credits scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Liefeld, Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were on hand for a Q&A session immediately following the screening. In the Q&A, it was revealed that the production filmed a potential post-credits scene of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) peeing on the grave of Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), a character that had died earlier in the film by accidentally skydiving right into the spinning blades of a medical helicopter.

As the cast and crew of Deadpool 2 wait to hear whether or not they locked down any Academy Award nominations, they’ll be busy promoting Once Upon A Deadpool, a PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 being released in the weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.

Since the film is being released during the holiday season, Fox agreed to give away a portion of the box office receipts to charity.

“Because it’s the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign,” Reynolds said. “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 24th, 2019. The ceremony will start at 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ABC. Deadpool 2 is now available on home media release.