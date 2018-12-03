‘Deadpool 2’ Post-Credits Almost Featured Deadpool Urinating on Shatterstar’s Grave

If there are any constants in life, they are death, taxes, and the fact Wade Wilson is going to push the envelope as far as he can. Earlier today, 20th Century Fox screened Deadpool 2 for members of the Academy in an effort to lock down some Academy Award nominations.
Rob Liefeld, co-creator behind characters like Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Cable was in attendance and he shared a Facebook post which revealed that Deadpool 2 nearly had a much different post-credits scene.
Videos by ComicBook.com
According to Liefeld, Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were on hand for a Q&A session immediately following the screening. In the Q&A, it was revealed that the production filmed a potential post-credits scene of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) peeing on the grave of Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), a character that had died earlier in the film by accidentally skydiving right into the spinning blades of a medical helicopter.
View this post on Instagram
DEADPOOL Q&A Academy Screening! The Academy screening filled the legendary Zanuck Theater on the Fox lot last night. The place was at capacity and the sense I got was that many of these folks were seeing the film for the first time. My son turned to me after the first few roars of fresh laughter and said “Have these people really not seen this yet?” “Welcome to Hollywood, son.” I whispered back. Feels like some academy members may wait until screening season to catch up. Afterwards there was a spirited Q&A with Ryan and his co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Each of them are writers are on the film as well as producers. The big takeaways from the Q&A are as follows. 1) The purpose of Deadpool 2 was to find Wade a family and a sense of belonging amongst the dysfunctional X-Force, hence it being a “family” film. 2) Hiding the fate of X-Force was priority and they enjoyed the mis-direct created with the extra attention marketing provided by making them seem more important in the grand scheme. 3) THE CODA’S were shot after the film had been testing well and they were not glimpsed until the film’s release. 4) TIME TRAVEL can be tricky but they utilized it as a means of changing Vanessa’s fate, something they hotly debated given it could be seen as cowardly but ultimately felt served the characters the best. 5. Ryan shared that un-used CODA’S involved Deadpool peeing on ShatterStar’s grave, Peter showing up with a prosthetic arm and an entire new X-Force team auditioning. 6. DEADPOOL 3 – Ryan said there is no shortage of ideas for DP 3 and in fact Paul Wernick pitched him a fresh take in the lobby prior to the Q&A. Rhett commented that X-Force is brewing as well, very exciting. 7) The turnaround between the 1st and 2nd film was a brisk 12 months. I’d say they nailed it! Good news all around. Wishing the film and its award campaign the very best! #deadpool #marvel
As the cast and crew of Deadpool 2 wait to hear whether or not they locked down any Academy Award nominations, they’ll be busy promoting Once Upon A Deadpool, a PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 being released in the weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.
Since the film is being released during the holiday season, Fox agreed to give away a portion of the box office receipts to charity.
“Because it’s the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign,” Reynolds said. “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”
The 91st Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 24th, 2019. The ceremony will start at 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ABC. Deadpool 2 is now available on home media release.