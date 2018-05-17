Deadpool Reveals 3 Things You Should Not Skip in New TV Spot

With just two days until the long-awaited sequel to Deadpool premieres in theaters, the Merc’ With the Most has some advice for potential audience members.

Wade Wilson appears in a new promo in 4th-wall-breaking fashion to reveal his tips to viewers who might not know better. Check out the latest promo for Deadpool 2 in the video player above.

In the clip, Ryan Reynolds‘ character tells audiences there are three things they shouldn’t skip: breakfast, heart medication, and watching the new Deadpool movie.

The warning is followed by clips from the new movie, teasing the formation of X-Force and the inevitable confrontation with the time-traveling mutant known as Cable. There’s also a quick shot of Peter getting a little crazy with excitement, further teasing the character that’s likely to become a cult favorite among fans.

Many of these heroes are poised to return in the coming X-Force movie, even though it’s still a long ways away. Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick spoke about Drew Goddard’s upcoming team film, unsure of the direction the writer and director will take it.

“Well, it’s a good question,” Reese started. “I mean Drew Goddard’s writing X-Force and he’s not going to start writing it until the fall. And so we gave him certainly a spring-board to jump off of but ultimately it’s going to be up to Drew as to exactly which characters he wants to keep. I think it will certainly be some combination of the characters we’ve presented for him, but we’re not going to try to hem them in. I think he might add new ones, he might use specific ones that are a little non-obvious from the ones he’s already got to choose from. So we’ll just have to see.”

Reynolds himself also teased his involvement in X-Force, expressing his excitement to work with the director and the new direction it will pull Deadpool.

“I just wanna work with Drew,” Reynolds told Collider. “I mean, I love him and he has such an interesting take on where he wants to take that world. I see it being a real ensemble on a lot of levels just because I think it’s interesting for Deadpool to kinda function in the way he does in his own universe. You always get to sort of find some way to position him as the underdog or take everything away from him, but for him to function in an ensemble [in X-Force] is a lot of fun.

“I think there’s a real opportunity to not burden the narrative by shattering Wade’s life, so then at the beginning our movie you get to have him just be part of the team, which is obviously a very challenging prospect for someone like Wade Wilson. So, I’m really excited about that. I’m excited about a couple new characters that we’re talking about. And I’m really especially excited to work with Drew. He’s just amazing.”

Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters on Friday, May 18th.