Did the ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Just Introduce Pyro?

The first “trailer” for Deadpool 2 has finally arrived and, as you can imagine, it teased the movie in the most unorthodox way possible. The two minutes of footage was almost entirely Deadpool imitating the beloved painter Bob Ross, but a small chunk of the trailer actually included some cryptic and exciting shots from the movie itself.

Among them was a new character, played by Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison. In his one shot, Dennison’s character was surrounded by fire on both sides, and he didn’t seem bothered at all by the flames. In fact, his body language insinuated that he might have had some control over them.

When you couple this possible love for fire with the fact that Dennison had some emo attitude up in his hair, it seems as though the young actor might be playing the new version of Pyro.

Pyro, or John Allerdyce, is a villainous mutant in X-Men lore who has the ability to manipulate fire, just as it seems Dennison’s character could be doing in this trailer. The new hairstyle on Dennison also mimics the rebellious style of Pyro.

The character appeared in two of the three original X-Men films in the early 2000s, and he was played by actor Aaron Stanford. In that iteration, the character was one of the younger mutants in the story, while Julain Dennison is currently the youngest member of the main Deadpool 2 cast.

The last bit of evidence pointing to Pyro’s inclusion is the secrecy regarding Dennison’s role in the film. Ryan Reynolds announced that Dennison had been cast during the sequel’s production, but the specifics of his role were never disclosed. Deadpool 2 has been said to include more recognizable mutants than the first film, so Pyro could easily be one of those.

We’ll likely have to wait until the second trailer to discover more about Julian Dennison’s role in the movie, so let’s hope it comes sooner rather than later!