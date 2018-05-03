‘Deadpool 2’ Will Feature A Running Frozen Joke

Deadpool 2 will have a number of running gags throughout the film, and one of those will include a Disney favorite.

According to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, a certain Disney joke was cut from the movie, but that doesn’t mean Disney’s properties themselves are off limits, as witnessed by the Thanos joke seen in the most recent trailer. In that same vein, Reynolds revealed to EW that there will also be a recurring joke centered around Disney’s hit animated film Frozen, which will be getting a sequel next year.

Keeping Deadpool’s sense of humor in mind, this could go a number of ways. It could revolve around the movie’s musical nature, with certain characters bursting into song, and more specifically the monster hit Let it Go. It could also have to do with one of the stars of Frozen, though it could also be related to the lovable living Snowman Olaf.

Would it really be a stretch to think that Deadpool could create a Yellow Snowman in the same vein? It’s isn’t right? Yeah, we didn’t think so either.

Whatever it is we can’t wait to see it and how Disney and the cast of Frozen react to it.

Fans have already seen Wade Wilson reference Thanos in the last trailer, exclaiming ‘Pump the hate breaks Thanos”. In the film’s first trailer the also made a crack involving special effects not being ready yet, which was a jab at Superman’s mustache fiasco. In the final trailer there was another joke about the DCEU, as Deadpool tells Cable “So dark…you sure you’re not from the DC Universe?”

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch did reveal that some of these jokes won’t actually be in the full film though.

“It’s funny, there’s so many. There’s so many that are on the cutting room floor, because you do all this improvisation, and you might have three or four versions of one of these moments,” Leitch shared with Fandango of the film’s alternate bits of dialogue. “You’re like, ‘Oh my God,’ but you can only pick one to tell the story. I think it’ll be a good thing for the Blu-ray extras, to see all the alts that we had and couldn’t put in the movie. Some of them actually snuck into the trailers as Easter eggs. How about I leave it at that?”

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force in Deadpool 2, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.