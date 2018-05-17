‘Deadpool 2’: Watch Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin Roast Each Other

In the new superhero film Deadpool 2, the titular Merc’ with the Mouth goes head-to-head against the time-traveling mutant mercenary known as Cable.

Now fans can watch that rivalry stretch behind the scenes as actors Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin hurl insults at each other for the enjoyment of everyone else. Take a look in the video above.

Reynolds and Brolin are in the midst of their media blitz to promote Deadpool 2. They stopped by the BBC Radio 1 studio to partake in a game of Playground Insults, trying to make each other crack with some sick burns.

There were no punches pulled between the co-stars, as Reynolds made a taboo joke about Brolin inspiring drinking games and forgetting the actor’s sobriety, while Brolin went straight for the jugular (and low-hanging fruit) to trash on Green Lantern.

Green Lantern seems to be a go-to reference point for Brolin, who also mentioned the film’s lacking quality when the two actors were on The Graham Norton Show. Brolin spoke about his favorite Reynolds film, a rom-com co-starring Sandra Bullock.

“I saw The Proposal and I have no shame in saying that even though I saw it alone all three times that I was a fan,” Brolin said. “I am a fan.”

“I just cannot wrap my head around you sitting and watching The Proposal,” Reynolds responded. “Not at all. I can see you watching it and just being like ‘f*** this guy’.”

“No, I felt that when I saw Green Lantern.”

Brolin really, really hates Green Lantern, apparently.

Unfortunately, he’ll have to continue teaming up with the former Hal Jordan as the two actors are set to co-star in the upcoming X-Force movie, which is heavily teased in Deadpool 2.

Drew Pearce is writing and directing the upcoming movie, with Brolin and Reynolds set to reprise their roles. The Deadpool actor spoke about working with Pearce in the future team-up movie.

“I just wanna work with Drew. I mean, I love him and he has such an interesting take on where he wants to take that world,” Reynolds told Collider. “I see it being a real ensemble on a lot of levels just because I think it’s interesting for Deadpool to kinda function in the way he does in his own universe. You always get to sort of find some way to position him as the underdog or take everything away from him, but for him to function in an ensemble [in X-Force] is a lot of fun.

“I think there’s a real opportunity to not burden the narrative by shattering Wade’s life, so then at the beginning our movie you get to have him just be part of the team, which is obviously a very challenging prospect for someone like Wade Wilson. So, I’m really excited about that. I’m excited about a couple new characters that we’re talking about. And I’m really especially excited to work with Drew. He’s just amazing.”

We’ll see how this new team is set up when Deadpool 2 premieres this Friday, May 18th.