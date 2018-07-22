‘Deadpool 2’ Super Duper Cut Trailer Released

As it powers down its run in theaters, the powers that be at 21st Century Fox have announced that they’ll be releasing an extended cut of Deadpool 2 for it’s home media release. Cast — including Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beets, Stefan Kapicic, and Brianna Hildebrand — joined Deadpool 2 director David Leitch on stage in Hall last night to show the extended cut.

Today, a trailer for The Super Duper Cut surfaced online and in typical Deadpool fashion, it’s bizarre as all get out. Complete with a band made up of a gorilla and rabbit, Wade Wilson can be seen going on magical mystery tour of sorts on his way too…well, nothing really at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reynolds had previously announced the extended cut on his Instagram page earlier this year.

“Spandexier is totally a word,” Reynolds wrote in the tweet. “Ask anyone. Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut on Digital August 7 & Blu-ray August 21.”

Spandexier is totally a word. Ask anyone. Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut on Digital August 7 & Blu-ray August 21. #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/nrhNMtt8Ww — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 9, 2018

The extended cut is rumored to include a post-credits scene deemed too controversial to include in the theater release. The scene, which was shown to the crowd at Hall H last night, shows Wilson use Cable’s (Josh Brolin) time traveling technology to go back in time to correct history.

The SDCC audience saw the chip, where Deadpool goes to a nursery and agonizes over possibly killing a little baby. Deadpool cracks his knuckles, stretches out his arms and appears to eventually decides to end the baby’s life. The camera then focuses on the baby’s name on the crib – “A. Hitler.”

Leitch talked about the decision to drop the scene from the theatrical release with Esquire after the film’s release.

“I would say there are some things that are really funny and people will go, ‘Holy crap, they went there,’” the director said. “We’ll leave that to be seen on the Blu-ray.”

“When we got into post and we had to trim it down we started to have to have our own gut checks about what jokes are in and what jokes are out. There was a pretty close consensus for what should stay and what should go. Some of them we may see in different incarnations of the film or in the Blu-Ray, but we’re pretty happy with where it all landed,” Leitch explained.

Are you looking to see some extended Deadpool 2 footage? What were thoughts about the theatrical release? Let us know in the comments below!

Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut is released digitally on August 7 and on home media August 21.