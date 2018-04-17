‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Part 2 Airs During ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Premiere

The second part of the new Deadpool 2 TV spot aired during the fourth season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, giving fans another glimpse at the Merc with the Mouth’s latest exploits.

The last clip ended with the appearance of Cable, and this one provides some context for his impending conflict with the wise-cracking mercenary. Check out the new teaser above, with a third one promised for Talking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teasers were first revealed in a post to the official social media accounts for the Deadpool movies, teasing a “crossover” with the AMC series while poking fun at the still-raw loss of Carl Grimes. It also included a promotional image that evokes the zombie version of Deadpool, or “Headpool” as he’s come to be known as in the pages of Marvel Comics.

Fans have had a lot of questions about the status of the Deadpool sequel, especially with new rumors of reshoots and major changes being made to the film’s final cut.

One report indicated the film tested poorly among audiences, prompting substantial reshoots. A conflicting report stated Deadpool 2 tested well, but that audiences wanted more scenes with Zazie Beetz as Domino and Josh Brolin as Cable. The new report stated the reshoots were to accommodate for the feedback received at the test screenings.

Brianna Hildebrand, who will reprise her role as Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the Deadpool sequel, spoke out about the reshoots being in response to poor test screenings.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong. I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like,” Hildebrand said to ScreenGeek. “A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

A more recent rumor stated that Jack Kesy, who is reportedly playing a villain in the film, had been cut from the final version entirely. Kesy was rumored to be playing Black Tom Cassidy, though that’s yet to be confirmed as the actor has yet to appear in any of the trailers released thus far.

Screenwriter Rhett Reese debunked the Kesy rumors, simply stating that the report was “untrue.” It remains to be seen how substantial a role Kesy will play in the film.

Deadpool 2 is set to premiere in theaters on May 18th.

What did you think of tonight’s two-part teaser stunt? Are you hyped for the return of the Merc with the Mouth? Be sure to chime in with your voice in the comment section!