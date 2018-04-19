Deadpool Drops Thanos Joke In New Trailer

Deadpool’s newest trailer featured an assortment of Easter Eggs, including one aimed right at Marvel’s latest big bad.

At one point Deadpool is riding alongside Dopinder and looks at the screen to say “Pump the hate breaks Thanos“. It follows some brutal action scenes starring Cable, but we imagine it isn’t really related to hose in the film. It probably more relates to the fact that Deadpool 2 releases just a few weeks after Avengers: Infinity War, a film that moved up a week to get some additional time by itself in theaters.

At least, that’s what Deadpool would have you believe. You can see the scene for yourself in the video above.

Thanos is, of course, the main villain for Marvel Studios upcoming Infinity War, which has the mad titan heading to Earth to collect the Infinity Stones. He’ll have to go through Earth’s defenders to get to them though, but to be fair those defenders have seen better days. It will take some burying of hatchets to make that happen, and even some help from unlikely sources(a rag-tag group of Guardians perhaps), though Deadpool won’t be among them.

Seeing how his last fight with Colossus panned out, it would be hard to fathom Deadpool taking on Thanos. Not impossible mind you, but he would probably come out of that with much more than a broken

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.