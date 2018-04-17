Deadpool Teases Appearance During ‘The Walking Dead’ Finale

If you’re watching tonight’s The Walking Dead, you might notice an appearance from the Merc with the Mouth.

No, this isn’t a Deadpool and Walking Dead crossover, but the official Deadpool social media account promised something for tonight’s season finale. Check it out in the tweet below:

Guess who’s making an appearance during tonight’s @WalkingDead_AMC finale? Hint: It’s not Carl… pic.twitter.com/XLJQFBQvvW — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) April 16, 2018

We can rule out Deadpool showing up to decapitate some zombies, or to even go all Negan on one of the survivors. But we’re likely looking at the debut of a new trailer or a teaser spot, especially with the premiere of Deadpool 2 getting closer and closer.

The sequel to the X-Men spinoff film is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. Though there have been rumors of reshoots and changes to the finished film, which is set to come out in about a month.

Some rumors have suggested that reshoots were necessitated to add more scenes with Domino and Cable, played by Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin respectively. This rumor came out after it was suggested major changes were required after the movie tested poorly among audiences, prompting star Brianna Hildebrand to speak out.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong. I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like,” Hildebrand said to ScreenGeek. “A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

A newer rumor states that Jack Kesy’s character, who was thought to be the classic X-Men villain Black Tom Cassidy, was removed from the film after the reshoots. But screenwriter Rhett Reese chimed in and stated that rumor was “untrue.”

It remains to be seen what will happen with the sequel to the popular Deadpool movie, though anticipation for the film is at a high. Maybe we’ll be able to catch a glimpse at some new footage during tonight’s finale for The Walking Dead on AMC .

Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters on May 18th.

