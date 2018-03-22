‘Deadpool 2’ New Trailer Length Revealed

Earlier today, it was revealed that a new Deadpool 2 trailer is on the way. Now we know exactly how much Deadpool goodness the trailer will contain.

According to Trailer Track, the new Deadpool 2 trailer clocks in at 2 minutes and 32 seconds, meaning this won’t be some little teaser but full-length trailer fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Deadpool 2 trailer is expected to be revealed at about 9 am ET and 6 am. PT.

The trailer is being released following some rumors that Deadpool 2 had tested poorly with early screening audiences and was headed back for reshoots to fix some problems. A more recent report suggests just the opposite, that Deadpool 2 actually tested extremely well, even higher than the first Deadpool movie.

Josh Brolin, who will debut as Cable in the film, confirmed that the movie is indeed undergoing reshoots while answering a question about the movie including any jokes about his other Marvel movie role as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I can’t imagine there’s not going to be any,” Brolin said. “I’ll put it that way. I’m up here right now in snowy Vancouver doing reshoots for Deadpool. Given that it’s a satire of all superhero movies, especially Marvel movies, how can you not?”

Brolin’s co-star Brianna Hildebrand, who is returning as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, pushed back against those initial rumors.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong,” Hildebrand told ScreenGeek. “I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like. A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

According to another report, the Deadpool 2 reshoots are specifically adding more of Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino after both new characters tested particularly well with audiences.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019. That should just be the start though since Fox is planning to release three X-Men movies a year for the next several years.