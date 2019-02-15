‘Deadpool 2’ Unrated Version to Air on HBO Now

If you’re a Deadpool fan with HBO Now, this is your lucky week! Starting tomorrow, the action comedy sequel, Deadpool 2, will be available to watch on HBO’s streaming platform.

“Missing your favorite wisecracking, ass-kicking anti-hero in red spandex?,” HBO wrote in their press release. “Starting Saturday, February 16th you can find the Merc with a Mouth swinging into action as Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut Unrated Version) premieres for the first time ever on HBO NOW.”

That’s right! You got a tame version with Once Upon a Deadpool, but now you have the option to go in the other direction with the Super Duper Cut Unrated Version!



Deadpool 2 was one of the many success of 2018, earning $784,890,395 at the worldwide box office, making it one of the top ten earners of the year (it came in at number nine on the worldwide list and number six on the domestic list).

If you love Ryan Reynolds as the raunchy anti-hero, you’re in luck, because rumors of a Deadpool 3 are circulating. In fact, Reynolds recently revealed that his team was working on the third installment to the franchise, but that they are “looking to go in a completely different direction” because often movies “reboot or change a character maybe like four movies too late.”

“I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that,” Reynolds said.

“I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously,” he added. “I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano-a-mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

An X-Force movie is potentially in development with director Drew Goddard (Cabin in the Woods, Bad Times at the El Royale) attached. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation, IMDB does list that Reynolds is signed on for the project as well as a returning Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz at Domino.

Deadpool 2 isn’t the only comic book movie you can watch with HBO! They also have Logan, Wonder Woman, and Justice League.

Deadpool 2 will be available on HBO Now starting February 16th.