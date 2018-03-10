‘Deadpool 2’s Zazie Beetz Has A Three Picture Deal With Fox

It seems Domino will be a big part of Deadpool’s universe for a few more movies.

The luck powered mercenary is making her big debut in Deadpool 2, and many expect her to also star in the upcoming X-Force film. That seems a bit more definitive now, as Beetz has signed a three-picture deal with 20th Century Fox (via THR). That would likely include the X-Force film and whatever sequel it could spawn, but that could also include a Deadpool 3 (if that were to happen).

The X-Force film would also star Josh Brolin’s Cable, who will also be debuting in Deadpool 2. Outside of that, it isn’t known who else would be included in the team-up project. It also bears mentioning that the three picture deal doesn’t have to all be Deadpool related either.

While Beetz is excited to play the part, she wasn’t so thrilled with all the physical work that the part required, which called for two months of intense training.

“It was a lot,” Beetz said. “Especially because in my routine day-to-day, I didn’t really work out that much. So it was a huge transition emotionally and physically … just something I hadn’t felt before. [I’d] never really brought myself that far.”

It seems that work paid off though, but the film won’t just be crazy action sequences and constant jokes.

“In Deadpool 2 I think we go heavier than the first one did,” Beetz told ComicBook.com. “Like Atlanta, the themes are darker. I liked playing this woman who could meet Deadpool face-to-face and toe-to-toe. In terms of our wit and our banter, we match. It really was nice to play that.”

Don’t worry though, because there will still be plenty of zingers going around, and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld assures that Beetz can hang with Ryan Reynolds.

“Domino is all about, as an actress and as the character that is going to be on the screen you already allude to it, it’s all about the sass. You gotta understand, your gonna go up against Wade Wilson, who is, in this movie is Ryan Reynolds and trust … I’m telling you, having been around Ryan multiple times that mouth cannot be stopped. He … it’s point … I don’t think he can say the jokes as fast as they are backed up in his head. So, you need … some of these people be like “oh hey, this girl should have been Domino, and pick out actress a through z” and I’d be like “I’m not sure that they can keep up with him” and oh my gosh, I’m not sure that Ryan’s gonna keep up with her. I think Ryan Reynolds is gonna have to work hard to keep up with Zazie. I mean, wow. You just go “That chemistry is going to be spectacular”. And that’s what it comes down to is the chemistry with these characters.”

Fans can witness it for themselves when Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18.