Deadpool 3 Reportedly Adds Key Avengers: Endgame Creative to Crew

As it turns out, Deadpool 3 might be further along than anyone anticipated. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are back with the franchise, having their go at the threequel's script. Not only are the duo being joined by frequent Ryan Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy in the director's chair, but it looks like the picture has found another major crew member.

According to a new report from DiscussingFilm, production designer Raymond Chan has boarded the project. Chan has an extensive resume not only in Hollywood, but within the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's won an award from the Art Directors Guild for his work as a supervising art director on Guardians of the Galaxy, a position he also held on Thor: The Dark World, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Outside of Marvel Studios, Chan has also worked with Alfonso Cuaron (Children of Men) and Ridley Scott (Robin Hood). After working in art departments, Chan's latest credits have come as production designer on Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Reese had previously said the crew is taking its time with the movie to make it the best of the trilogy.

"We want to make it great," Reese said in a wide-ranging interview with The Playlist. "We're in the laboratory working on it with Ryan Reynolds all the time, and we're very much entertaining ourselves."

He added, "So, hopefully, that translates and ultimately will entertain the world. But you know, it's a marriage between Fox and Disney and it's two different universes and it's not easy. But it's also a wonderful challenge and, you know, high-class problems to be able to merge those, those worlds. So, we're, we're enjoying it."

Deadpool 3 has yet to set a release date.

