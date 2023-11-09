Hollywood Responds to the End of the Actors' Strike
The end of the Actors' Strike has movie and TV stars ready to return to work.
Earlier today came word that after 118 days, the Actors' Strike is officially over with a tentative deal in place between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP. Since the strike began in July of this year, most actors in Hollywood haven't been able to talk about the projects that they have coming up, nor the things that they'd worked on previously in their careers. This made for some hilarious Comic-Con appearances, but also meant that many major titles set for release in the fall and winter of 2023 would have to be pushed back. Despite all that, the news that a deal has been reached and the strike is officially ending in a few hours has resulted in most of Hollywood expressing excitement at getting back to work.
Marvel's Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani posted on X, "YES!!! Hallelujah. I can tweet a certain trailer that I am VERY EXCITED ABOUT at midnight," (the comedian can be seen in the new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer released earlier today). Fellow Marvel star Simu Liu had even more thoughts, writing: "I'm proud of SAG for continuing to fight for the livelihood of every actor. As someone who used to live below the poverty line, hauled ass to auditions and struggled to live, I have experienced firsthand how these things matter. Bravo and see you on set!" You can see what other celebrities are saying after the strike's ending was announced below.
"As of 12:01am on November 9, our strike is officially suspended and all picket locations are closed. We will be in touch in the coming days with information about celebration gatherings around the country," SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. "In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes 'above-pattern' minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities."
(Cover Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Albert Brooks
The SAG strike is over!! I can finally say it: watch my documentary Saturday night at 8 on HBO/MAX! I can't wait for you to see it! Couldn't say a word until now!!https://t.co/SxOPJmSrfD— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) November 9, 2023
Daniel Dae Kim
Woo hooo!!!! Let’s hope the deal is fair and we can get back to work!https://t.co/MseY2lgcG0— Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) November 9, 2023
Mark Hamill
AT LAST... they have reached a "tentative" agreement...— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 9, 2023
and I am tentatively thrilled beyond words!!!#SAGAFTRA_STRONG ✊ https://t.co/tAZDqB1JJm
Ming-Na Wen
Woohoo! Congrats to all! Thank you to our amazing negotiators for fighting so hard to get our fair deal!!— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) November 9, 2023
Bravo!!👏🏼👏🏼❤️❤️ https://t.co/bqXG9xvVWc
Kyle Gallner
Let’s get back to work. https://t.co/YDqUI1r9nD— Kyle Gallner (@KyleGallner) November 9, 2023
Michael Ian Black
WHY AM I STILL UNEMPLOYED https://t.co/EFA3NgL8zl— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 9, 2023
Tara Strong
Some great news ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XYpFKyXVbH— tara strong (@tarastrong) November 9, 2023
Greg Tarzan Davis
Thank you @sagaftra for the countless hours y’all have put in on the unions behalf. We (even those outside the union) are excited to move forward and get back to work. #WeDontGetTired https://t.co/vMLH4mBCR2— Greg Tarzan Davis (@GregTarzanDavis) November 9, 2023
Lewis Tan
Strike is over. Grateful to @sagaftra and the negotiation team, time to get back to doing what we love, making movies. See you soon 😈 #MortalKombat #MK2 pic.twitter.com/nNDD7TrDXS— Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) November 9, 2023