Hollywood Responds to the End of the Actors' Strike

Earlier today came word that after 118 days, the Actors' Strike is officially over with a tentative deal in place between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP. Since the strike began in July of this year, most actors in Hollywood haven't been able to talk about the projects that they have coming up, nor the things that they'd worked on previously in their careers. This made for some hilarious Comic-Con appearances, but also meant that many major titles set for release in the fall and winter of 2023 would have to be pushed back. Despite all that, the news that a deal has been reached and the strike is officially ending in a few hours has resulted in most of Hollywood expressing excitement at getting back to work.

Marvel's Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani posted on X, "YES!!! Hallelujah. I can tweet a certain trailer that I am VERY EXCITED ABOUT at midnight," (the comedian can be seen in the new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer released earlier today). Fellow Marvel star Simu Liu had even more thoughts, writing: "I'm proud of SAG for continuing to fight for the livelihood of every actor. As someone who used to live below the poverty line, hauled ass to auditions and struggled to live, I have experienced firsthand how these things matter. Bravo and see you on set!" You can see what other celebrities are saying after the strike's ending was announced below.

"As of 12:01am on November 9, our strike is officially suspended and all picket locations are closed. We will be in touch in the coming days with information about celebration gatherings around the country," SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. "In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes 'above-pattern' minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities."

(Cover Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)