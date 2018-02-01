New Deadpool and Spider-Man Marvel Legends Sets Are Now Available to Order

At SDCC this past July, Hasbro debuted a new wave of 6-inch Spider-Man Marvel Legends figures and the very first wave of Deadpool Legends figures. Starting today, collectors can pre-order both of those sets in their entirety. Plus, it appears that some of the figures listed in the product descriptions weren’t officially announced previously. Let’s break ’em down:

The Deadpool Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case is available to pre-order here for $167.99 with free shipping. The set contains the following figures:

• 2x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEADPOOL

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS CABLE

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DOMINO

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEADPOOL X FORCE

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS X 23

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS PALADIN

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEATHLOCK

Keep in mind that each of these figures comes with a Build-A-Figure piece that you can use to construct a bonus figure. The identity of that figure isn’t listed in the official description, but we believe that Sasquatch is the Build-A-Figure in this wave. On a related note, the second wave of Deadpool Marvel Legends figures was announced earlier this week. Look for those to arrive in the fall.

The Amazing Spider-Man Marvel Legends Figures Wave 9 Case is available to pre-order here for $159.99 with free shipping. The set contains the following figures:

• 1x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEGENDS SPIDER PUNK

• 1x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEG SPIDER MAN NOIR

• 1x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEGENDS SPIDER WOMAN

• 2x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEGENDS GWENPOOL

• 1x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEGENDS PROWLER

• 1x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEGENDS MYSTERIO

• 1x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEGENDS LASHER

Collecting all of the figures in this Spider-Man set will allow you to complete the Lizard Build-A-Figure.

At this point, the product listings don’t contain official images, but that should change soon (the images above were released by Hasbro during SDCC). Both sets are expected to ship in April, but these might sell out ahead of time so it’s probably a good idea pre-order sooner rather than later.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.