Deadpool & Wolverine Set Another Box Office Record on Wednesday

Deadpool & Wolverine hasn’t even been in theaters for a full week, but it can’t seem to go a single day without breaking a box office record. Not only did the latest Marvel Studios film have the biggest opening weekend for any movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), but it also had one of the top ten biggest opening weekends of all time earning $483.3 million worldwide. The movie has also been breaking box office records for R-rated films, and it just had the best Tuesday ever for an R-rated movie. Yesterday, the movie continued its streak by having the best Wednesday for a Rated-R movie.

According to Deadline, Deadpool & Wolverine raked in another $19.3 million crushing the previous record held by Joker in 2019. At that time, the DC movie earned the best Wednesday for an R-rated movie with a total of $9.6 million.

Will Deadpool & Wolverine Become the Highest-Grossing Movie of 2024?

Inside Out 2’s box office just keeps climbing.

Deadpool & Wolverine is crushing it at the box office and just crossed $600 million in its first week. While there is a chance it could beat Joker to become the highest-earning R-rated movie of all time, it has a ways to go to become the highest-grossing movie of the year.

Inside Out 2 has proven to be a big win for Pixar Animation Studios, passing $1 billion at the box office during its third weekend in theaters. It didn’t take much longer for the sequel to surpass Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. s of today, the movie has hit its biggest milestone yet by cracking the all-time top ten-grossing films list.

According to Deadline, Inside Out 2 is about to hit $1.524 globally, which means it will surpass Furious 7‘s $1.515 billion and The Avengers‘ $1.521 billion to secure the #10 spot on the all-time global box office chart.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.