Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds Pays Tribute to First Film’s Anniversary

As fans wait for the release of Deadpool 3, which may or may not come at some point this decade, Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the release of the film that started it all. Six years ago today, Deadpool hit theaters, introducing mass-market audiences to the Merc With A Mouth. Saturday afternoon, Reynolds took to Instagram to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the R-rated superhero flick.

“Six years today,” the superstar shared. “Iron Anniversary.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite its hard-R rating, Deadpool went on to gross over $784 at the global box office. Fox quickly ushered in a sequel, which grossed even more. Together, the Reynolds-led franchise has taken in over $1.5 billion at the box office.

Reynolds is currently on board to do a third Deadpool flick, this time set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is currently working on a script with Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin. Kevin Feige confirmed with us last year the threequel has a release window, though an exact date has yet to be revealed.

“We do,” Feige said at the time. “And the script is in the works and Ryan is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak.”

“It’s something that is just a daily process,” Reynolds previously told Collider about working on the Deadpool 3 script. “Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Deadpool 3 has yet to set a release date.

What characters would you like to see appear alongside Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth? Let us know either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!