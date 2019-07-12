Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Introducing X-Command In Major X #0

After moving huge numbers of comics in his initial miniseries, Marvel recently announced that Rob Liefeld will be coming back for Major X #0, which Liefeld says will explore the mythology and background of the title character. In addition to examining Major X himself, and the concept of legacy within the world of the X-Men, the story will apparently introduce Command-X, a team of mutants to which Major X himself belongs.

The character, like Liefeld’s creation Cable, is in the present day as a result of time travel and here with a very specific mission. How X-Command plays into that mission is yet to be determined, but given the sales success of Major X, it would be difficult to imagine that #0 wouldn’t end up a collector’s item when introducing a handful more characters in the same vein.

“The ranks of X-COMMAND revealed in the pages of Major X #0!” Liefeld said, along with an Instagram post featuring some art from the issue that you can see below. “Do I actually take any of their helmet’s off?? The world of Major X expands as the mythology and legacy is explored. Can’t wait to share it with you all!”

Liefeld also shared another image from the issue, in which fans can get a sneak peek at some of the characters in question. You can check that out below.

Though Major X is just hitting comic shelves now, it’s apparently an idea Liefeld has had for nearly 30 years. The miniseries that finally made the character a reality has garnered generally positive reviews, with critics making sure to point out it is peak-Liefeld.

“Major X is a ’90s X-Men fan’s dream, plain and simple,” ComicBook.com’s Matt Mueller said in his review. “Thanks to time travel, we get a pitch-perfect take on Cable, Domino, Wolverine, Deadpool, and more that will have your nostalgia alarms going off in more ways than one, but there is more to the story than just a walk down memory lane.”

Major X comes from a place called the X-istence, a universe that sort of runs parallel to ours. It still seems tied to our timeline, however, since Major X ends up having to leave his home (alongside their version of Hank McCoy) to save their world after it is overrun by a mysterious enemy. They end up overshooting though and are thrown into our universe and timeline, somewhere in the 1990s. That puts Major X into conflict with Cable, Domino, Cannonball, and eventually Wolverine and Deadpool, as well as a mysterious assailant known as Dreadpool with Cable-like shoulder pads. Eventually, they manage to get rid of Dreadpool and Cable tells Major X to reveal himself, though after he shares his story Cable thinks he knows who he is. Major X reveals himself to be Alexander Nathaniel Summers, Cable’s son and tells Cable he has risked everything by contacting him at this point in his history.