Deadpool Director Doesn’t Think His X-Men Spinoff Kitty Pryde Movie Will Ever Happen Now

Before 20th Century Fox was purchased by The Walt Disney Company, there were a lot of projects in development that eventually got the axe once the ink on the deal dried. But few movies received as much attention from fans as Fox’s planned X-Men movies which included Deadpool 3, X-Force, Gambit, and a Kitty Pryde spinoff. Original Deadpool director and Terminator: Dark Fate filmmaker Tim Miller was supposed to make the Kitty Pryde movie, with a screenplay from prominent comics writer Brian Michael Bendis, but now he’s not so sure his project will actually come together.

Miller spoke with ComicBook about his planned movie, though he’s doubtful he’ll get to work with Marvel Studios on the project in the future.

“I love the X-Men. I don’t expect Marvel to call me and say, ‘Come do the X-Men,’ so I’m not waiting for that.” Miller said. “I was really excited about my Kitty Pryde movie. F**k, I love that movie. It’ll never happen now.”

Miller admitted he’s a huge X-Men fan explaining that he loved the John Byrne run with the characters as well as the Dave Cockrum run that kicked off The Dark Phoenix Saga. So while he is a passionate fan, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be making an X-Men movie anytime soon.

The last major update about this film came at the beginning of the year, when Bendis said in February that he was still working on the script despite the looming deal with Disney being finalized.

“Yeah, I’m working on it right now,” Bendis tweeted. “It’s vvvvvvvery surreal and delightful to be so deep inside the X mansion and the fortress of solitude at the same time,” referring to his duties writing the Superman titles for DC Comics.

But now it sounds like Kitty Pryde might be on the backburner, and that this original project will never come to fruition.

Miller’s next movie, Terminator: Dark Fate, premieres in theaters tomorrow, November 1st.