Ryan Reynolds Reveals Deadpool “Phase 5” Leak Investigation

Five years ago today, the test footage for Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool was leaked online, changing the comic book movie landscape as we know it. Half a decade later, it’s still not entirely clear who leaked the footage, something that Reynolds is having fun with. On Sunday, Reynolds took to Instagram to share his “investigation board”, which outlines the possible candidates, ranging from the film’s directors and writers to more esoteric suggestions like Hugh Jackman and Betty White.

Of course, there’s also the fact that Reynolds’ post mentions “Phase 5”, which some have speculated could hint at when Deadpool makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The Merc With a Mouth was missing from Marvel’s Phase 4 announcement earlier this month (along with all of the X-Men and Fantastic Four), but some have suggested that an announcement might come in time.

“I don’t [know], honestly.” Deadpool 2 director David Leitch revealed in a recent interview. “And it’s not for my lack of trying. And I also want to give – I’m just giving everybody their time.”

“I know Marvel announced their slate and I think people were like, ‘Deadpool’s not on it.’” Leitch added. “I would never say never. And I think, obviously, he’s such a beloved character and it’s such a compelling world people want to go back. And I think they will find a way to do it. But I’m just being patient and let everybody take a breath and see how it works for them in the new Marvel, Disney world. And, hopefully, I’ll get the call. And that would be cool.”

Once Deadpool does make his debut in the MCU, it sounds like the franchise will be trying to keep the spirit of his character alive.

“When we were purchased, Bob said to us, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,’” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year. “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”

What do you think of Reynolds’ post? Do you hope that Deadpool is a part of Marvel’s Phase 5? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!