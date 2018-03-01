Here’s Another Chance to Get the New Deadpool Marvel Legends Figures

The first wave of 6-inch Marvel Legends Deadpool figures went up for sale last month and they’re already very difficult to order at the standard price. However, Entertainment Earth is expecting a shipment in June, and you can pre-order the individual figures right here for $21.99 each – including the Cable figure! That’s pretty fantastic, because we’ve been seeing the Cable figure from this set go for over $50 from third-party sellers on Amazon and eBay.

If you don’t want to wait until June and you’re planning to get the entire set to complete the bonus Sasquatch Build-A-Figure, you can order the Wave 1 case right here for $167.99 with shipping slated for April. The case includes the following figures:

• 2x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEADPOOL

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS CABLE

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DOMINO

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEADPOOL X FORCE

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS X 23

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS PALADIN

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEATHLOCK

Needless to say, you’ll want to grab these figures as soon as possible because there’s no telling how long they will last.

On a related note, Marvel Studios has teamed up with Hasbro to produce a Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years line for the Marvel Legends series. As the name suggests, the lineup will include premium figures from across all of Marvel’s blockbuster hits. The current figures in the collection include:

The Marvel Legends MCU Captain America and Crossbones 6-inch Action Figure 2-Pack – which depicts the characters as they appeared in Captain America: Civil War. The movie Crossbones figure is a first as far as we know, and the Captain America figure has a fantastic likeness of Chris Evans, which is also a first for the Marvel Legends line. As far as we’re concerned, this 2-pack is the most exciting release of the line at this point.

Next up is the Marvel Legends MCU Iron Man 6-Inch Action Figure, which depicts Iron Man Mark VII as he appeared in The Avengers. Like the Captain America and Crossbones figures before it, the Iron Man figure has loads of articulation and detailing.

Finally, we have the Marvel Legends MCU Ronan the Accuser 6-Inch Action Figure, which depicts the character as he appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy. This figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive.

