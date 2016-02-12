Deadpool Movie Twitter Hilariously Trolls Disney Over Disney+ Release

The roster of Marvel movies on Disney+ is continuing to grow, with the recent news that Logan and the Deadpool movies will be heading to the service later this week. The trio will be the first R-rated movies to stream on the platform, and have already courted a lot of speculation about what it could mean for the future of the Marvel universe. The official Deadpool Twitter account recently celebrated the news in a pretty delightful way, joking that fans should stream the movies before "someone comes to their senses" and puts the movies back into the Disney vault.

Hurry and stream your copy of Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan on @DisneyPlus starting this Friday, before someone comes to their senses and they go back in the vault forever. @VancityReynolds @RealHughJackman pic.twitter.com/gTOKvFfCWy — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 21, 2022

Momentum has been moving forward on Deadpool 3, which will be directed by Free Guy and The Adam Project's Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

"I think you're always gonna zig when everybody's expecting you to zag when it comes to that character," Reynolds said of Deadpool possibly making his debut in another film before Deadpool 3. "As long as Disney's open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it's all great."

What do you think of the Deadpool movies and Logan heading to Disney+? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!