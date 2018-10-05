Ryan Reynolds Deserves the Credit for Keeping ‘Deadpool’ PG-13 Movie Secret

20th Century Fox surprised many people last week when they delayed Dark Phoenix for the second time, though they’re trying to make up for it this holiday season with another helping of Deadpool.

The Untitled Deadpool Movie is premiering in theaters on December 21st, the same day as Aquaman, though no one is really sure what it’s about. Star, writer, and producer Ryan Reynolds ignited a ton of speculation when he posted a picture of his character reading a story to Fred Savage, who appears to be reprising his role from The Princess Bride.

Producer Simon Kinberg recently praised Reynolds’ ability to create buzz on social media, without offering any hints of what he’s actually planning.

“Ryan Reynolds and his studio—but I will give credit to Ryan Reynolds more than anyone else—is extraordinary at figuring out ways to get around the system,” Kinberg recently told Collider. “And be clever, both in terms of getting attention when it comes to viral stuff and in terms of deflecting attention when it comes to something like this. In the same way that Beyonce and Kanye can drop an album out of nowhere, Ryan figured out a way to drop a movie out of nowhere.”

As the producer of the X-Men franchise, Kinberg has learned how to keep a secret pretty well. So when pressed for details on the new Deadpool movie, he was stalwart in staying quiet.

“Zero percent am I answering anything. Zero percent am I answering that,” Kinberg said. “You’re going to get nothing on that than my admiration for the way that Ryan and the studio has managed to keep it a secret up to this point.”

The title of the untitled Deadpool movie could be key, as a recent rumor suggested it would be called The Deadpool Before Christmas. With the PG-13 rating, there’s a good chance Reynolds has another hit on his hands for the holiday season.

Producer Hutch Parker spoke about the films that have mostly been rated PG-13, and why only Deadpool and Logan have had harsher ratings.

“There really hasn’t, mostly because the depth and the complexity of the characters, there’s been nothing we haven’t been able to tackle within a PG-13,” Parker said. “Logan was driven by wanting to do something different with the nature of his condition, with the way in which we expressed and represented the violence, with the accumulation of that in a life. So there were very specific ideas that Jim wanted to explore that required an R.

“In this case, we would and could have had the conversation, but the material didn’t really warrant it in that same way and I think certainly the way which [Kinberg’s] explored the character-based issues of Dark Phoenix I’d say is darker and in many ways much more intense without necessarily requiring R-rating.”

The Untitled Deadpool Movie premieres in theaters on December 21st.